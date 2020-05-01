TANZANIAN CONSTITUTIONAL AFFAIRS MINISTER COLLAPSES AND DIES

Tanzania’s Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Augustine Philip Balozi Mahiga has passed away this morning from a ‘sudden illness’ says a statement from the Tanzanian government.

President John Magufuli said in a statement that Mahiga collapsed at his home in Dodoma before being pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

Magufuli paid a special tribute to Mahiga and consoled the bereaved family.

The death comes just says after two lawmakers succumbed to Coronavirus this week.

Tanzania has been slowly turning into an epicenter of the novel virus.

However, President John Pombe Magufuli has

refused to put the country in a Iockdown to prevent the spread of the virus which has killed almost 500 people in Tanzania.