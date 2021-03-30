Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has named Finance minister Dr. Phillip Mpango, 63, as the new Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His name was presented to parliament for approval on Tuesday after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan nominated him.

“Under the constitution, the new Vice president has to be approved by at least 50 percent of the Members of Parliament,” The Citizen newspaper said.

Tanzanian MPs have now unanimously approved Dr. Philip Mpango as the country’s new Vice President.

He fills the VP position which was left vacant after Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as President following the death of Dr. John Pombe Magufuli.

Dr. Philip Mpango until today’s appointment was the Minister for Finance and Planning of the United Republic of Tanzania and has been in office since November 2015.

According to Tanzania’s Constitution, the vice presidency vacancy must be filled within 14 days from when it falls vacant.

“After consultation with the political party to which he or she belongs, the President shall propose the name of the person who shall be vice-president, and such appointment shall be confirmed by the National Assembly by votes of not less than 50 percent of all members of parliament,” Article 37 of the Constitution states.

