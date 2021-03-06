Tanzania’s main referral hospital has installed four steam inhalation machines to treat respiratory problems.

Yet the World Health Organization (WHO) and health experts do not recommend steam therapy for treating coronavirus.

Muhimbili National Hospital Director Lawrence Maseru said each patient would be spending at least five minutes to inhale the steam that is infused with herbal remedies – adding that herbal treatments had shown to be effective.

Patients will pay about $2 to use the machine, which cost between $3,200 and $4,200 (£2,300 – £3,000) to install, The Citizen newspaper reported.

Earlier this month the health ministry launched a campaign to promote steam therapy to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tanzania has not shared data on its coronavirus situation since May last year and until recently had downplayed the impact of the virus in the country.