By Chileshe Mwango/Logic Lukwanda

Electoral Expert McDonald Chipenzi is concerned that if the challenges encountered on the first day of the commencement of voter registration exercise are not addressed, the targeted 9 Million voters for 2021 may not be attained.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Chipenzi has wondered why the voter registration has started with huge challenges despite having been postponed for a long time.

In a related development, Outgoing French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger has backed Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano to organize a free and fair election in the absence of political interference.

Ambassador Berger in an interview says Mr. Nshindano is a well knowledgeable individual capable of delivering an election that can satisfy all players if he is not influenced.

He has asked stakeholders to give Mr. Nshindano space to operate independently and ensure peace and democracy during and even after the 2021 general elections.

