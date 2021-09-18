CHAWAMA Patriotic Front (MP) member of parliament Tasila Lungu has submitted that she did not win the parliamentary seat by dubious means.

Losing UPND candidate Potipher Tembo has petitioned the election of Tasila in the Lusaka High Court.

He has accused Tasila and her agents of engaging in electoral malpractices which made her election null and void.

But Tasila, in her answer to the petition, has denied engaging in dubious activities such as violence and distribution of mealie meal.

She stated that at no time were PF sympathisers Innocent Kalimashi and Nathan Phiri engaged as her agents as alleged by Tembo in the petition.

Tasila has also denied that the campaigns in Chawama constituency were characterised by undue influence that resulted in threats and violence to life and property.

She added that there were no rampant physical attacks and sexual assault caused by her campaign team as portrayed in the petition and would at trial aver that the campaign period was relatively calm and peaceful.