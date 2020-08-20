By Patson Chilemba

Tasila is trying to make her life, and it’s therefore nonsense that K2 million should become an issue, says the ruling PF’s Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga.

And Moonga said the ruling party doesn’t mind all the “charlatans” congregating themselves under the “egocentric” opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, was just trying to do her best under the privilege of her father’s presidency.

“My brother society is not the same. If your father is president you have got good education, you can look at the Litunga’s children in Western Province, all of them got good education because they were privileged. But if you misuse the privilege, your father has been president you can’t go to school,” Moonga said. “I know one of the sons of Kaunda he’s doing very fine, he’s a doctor then you want to abuse the office of your father, your father is a President, you cannot do business or go to school and get your own job. You are a Colonel you have retired then you have no money then you are a nuisance right? My children I’m alive now if they can’t take advantage I’m taking them to school and I have never found any of my children employment for your own information.”

He said he stood with Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo.

“So when Bowman said K2 million, what is K2 million today in Zambian context divide by K20? what K2 million? We have a problem in this country where we take everything by people in the ruling party to be thieves,” Moonga said. “Those in the ruling party ali naka K2 million aba ndalama (He/she has K2 million he has stolen money). What about those in the private sector…today we have a challenge of people, proceeds of crime how do you prove proceeds of crime?”

Moonga said the only problem was that the “stupid idiots cannot even prove the proceeds of crimes” they were alleging.

“That’s the challenge we have with the ACC, the DEC and everybody else. They should not come to me and say how did you find this money? They should say Mr Moonga this money came from this source, there was no business transaction from this source. You got this money from this sources,” Moonga said. “My son Stewart Moonga just got a contract to supply Zambeef with chemicals right. Just money alone to buy chemicals are worth thousands of dollars, which is almost K2 million…so Tasila should remain a doormat, the father is President so Tasila should not run up and down?”

Moonga said Tasila has been to school and was above the age of 21 to do business with other people.

“It’s so stupid for Tasila to stay idle to wait for the father’s benefits, tomorrow she will be in the streets she cannot make money…tomorrow you will laughing at Tasila to say look this girl the daughter of the President she’s suffering today. You the same people,” Moonga said. “Surely you are 50 years old you are still staying at your father’s house because my father is a former president, what nonsense? So people in society is not the same. Once there are privileged positions, you should use it wisely not stealing.”

Moonga said especially in this day and era, the people who were making money were young people, mostly between the ages of 25 and 35.

“So infact Tasila she’s trying to make her life, K2 million has become an issue, what nonsense in this country. Because Tasila is the daughter of the President she has K2 million it becomes an issue. People with money now is between the age of 25 and 35, they make so much money,” Moonga said. “They are not children of the President or ministers. So children of ministers should come out also and do business on their own so that tomorrow they should not suffer.”

And Moonga charged that National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili was a charlatan for once saying that Covid-19 was a hoax in Zambia, saying as an aspiring leader he should have been more responsible to tell people to guard against the disease.

“Chishimba Kambwili is an imbecile, an imbecile does not think, he’s a moko Moko. It’s only a fool like Chishimba who can think that Covid is not real. If somebody is aspiring for office of President and cannot think beyond his nose, what kind of a person can you call him?” Moonga said. “So Chishimba Kambwili I don’t know what qualifications he has in the first place, all I know ni uja kaponya enzo nyula njanji. You cannot take things lightly.”

Moonga said people must be encouraged to adhere to health guidelines against the pandemic.

“You can see somebody who is mentally confused and disturbed, you say you are recovering at the same time you are saying there is no covid, what is he suffering from? When you become too fat some people even the thinking, let him go for slimming diet maybe he will start thinking straight. We have a challenge in this country,” Moonga said. “You have all these chaps tubene ndani utu, tubene Kalaba (you have all these chaps like DP leader Harry Kalaba), kumenso kwati chinkubala ati nkaba President. We have a lot of nuisance. Kumenso kwati chinkubala nkaba President. Even his face put on a portrait people will say are these the kind of politics in Zambia.”

Moonga said the presidency was not child’s play.

“That’s the problem we have in this country, all idiots who think can be president. We have all idiots who want to comment on issues beyond their knowledge,” he said.

He said the ruling party was not scared of sentiment those in the opposition alliance were sending signaling that they were concretising the alliance.

“So we have these boys who are heroe worshipping HH my dear young brother. I have nothing against him who just has an ego believing that he’s the only intelligent guy in Zambia, for him to be an economist is everything,” Moonga said. “Put all the opposition in one basket…it’s even better that way they will reduce our message, we will know them. Let them all regroup like jackals, let them regroup themselves like jackals so we can meet them. We have a dependable person full of humility, he doesn’t answer to charlatans.”

Moonga said nothing would stop President Lungu from standing as president and later alone defeat the opposition in the general elections.

“So our president Dr ECL, humble from Chawama, you can call him he’s from a compound, we are compound people ourselves we don’t care you can call us all sorts of names because we are grown up in compounds. You can call us selling vegetables because we understand compound in problems. That’s where we belong,” said Moonga. “So the Constitution is very clear but you see people sometimes when they become confused like bene Sangwa njala yabanyokola manje, business yaba ngwela manje, he can even call somebody, if somebody becomes rich in politics he’s a thief. What nonsense is that?” -Daily Revelation