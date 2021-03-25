By Smart Eagles

TASILA LUNGU JOINS RACE TO MANDAHILL
… says she has the heart for the people of Chawama, promises to construct a secondary school in the constituency

The race to Mandahill has gained momentum as PF aspiring candidates have began attending interviews in order to be adopted to contest in this year’s August 12 elections on the ruling party ticket.

In Chawama constituency, various aspiring candidates have attended interviews including Nkoloma Ward 1 Councilor Tasila Lungu – Mwansa.
The Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor was received by a thunderous welcome by her supporters at the venue of the interview.

Mrs. Mwansa has assured the people of Chawama that once adopted and elected as their lawmaker, she will attend to their needs.
She said she has the heart for the people of Chawama and would love to continue implementing developmental projects in the area.

Mrs. Mwansa who is also Chawama Constituency Chairperson said top of her agenda will be the construction of a secondary school in the area.
She has since thanked the people of Chawama for the overwhelming support.

“The first priority is to build a secondary school. I have the heart for the people of Chawama and I would like to thank them for the support rendered to me,” she said.
