TASILA LUNGU MWANSA MOURNS FATHER CHILINDA WHO IS BEING PUT TO REST TODAY

Father Chilinda,

My heart still aches in the knowledge that you are no longer here with us – I am devastated. Your work, kindness and selfless dedication to all whom you served was simply out of this world.

Your welcoming smile and gentle demeanour was the greatest hello anyone could receive – you embraced everyone you came across.

My mentor, my teacher my friend, may Heaven’s glorious gates open wide to receive you and all your fellow brothers and sisters whom we have lost during this difficult time.

God bless you,

Amen.

Psalm 147:3. He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.

Tasila Lungu Mwansa