By Lambwe Kachali

President Lungu’s daughter Tasila has surrendered to the ministry of Lands the fence she erected around Forest 70 in Sinda, Eastern Province.

Over the past months, Tasila has come under intense criticism from the Zambian public for fencing off approximately 3790 hectares of forest 70, commonly known as Chimutengo forest.

Sources within the ministry of Lands disclosed to Daily Revelation that arising from consistent reporting on the matter, Tasila has finally succumbed to public pressure and handed over the fence to the ministry.

The sources said government was concerned with constant media reports about the matter and the public outcry it had raised in Sinda and Eastern Province, hence advised Tasila to cede into public demands.

The sources said it was now up to the ministry of lands to remove the fence Tasila had erected around the national forest.

And when contacted, ministry of Lands permanent secretary, Ndashe Yumba could neither confirm nor deny the handing over of the fence to his ministry by Tasila.

Yumba said at an appropriate time, the nation would be informed about the finalities on the matter.

“No comment for now. We will let the nation know whenever it is concluded (because) government is not run on social media,” responded Yumba.

But when reminded that this information was coming from impeccable sources within his ministry and not from social media, Yumba insisted that the nation would be informed at an appropriate time, saying he could not provide further details.

However, the sources advised the media to remain vigilant on the matter until the ministry of Lands remove the fence around Chimutengo forest.

Two weeks ago, government acknowledged to Daily Revelation that what Tasila did, by fencing forest 70 was indeed a criminal offence.

“The fact is that Tasila Lungu, yes, did fence off (the forest), but currently we are in discussions of how to resolve the issue. It is a national forest; the issue is that we are now going to resolve the issue. Once the issue is resolved we will advise the nation as to what has happened. It is a criminal offence but it is something that can be discussed. So, we almost about to conclude and once we conclude the action to be taken will be made known,” Yumba told Daily Revelation a fortnight ago.

Last year, Colonel Panji Kaunda reported Tasila to both, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and ministry of Lands over her decision to fence off a public forest. Until now, despite assurance to Colonel Kaunda and the Zambian public, the ACC is yet to inform the nation whether or not it conducted the investigations into the matter.