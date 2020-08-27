WEDDING BELLS!!!
President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila will soon officially be off market as her intended marriage to fiancè Patrick Mwansa is scheduled to take place in the next few months.
A marriage announcement from their church has since been published and the couple is currently undergoing a pre-marriage counselling that ends on 4th October, 2020 before the nuptials can be held.
We wish them the very best!
Has she ever been on the market? The guy is just a stolen gold digger and sour will set in soon after 2021 elections.