TASILA LUNGU’S FAMILY TO TAKE ICHILANGA MULILO TO FIANCEE.

It’s looks like the Presidential fatherly role would be in the lime light very soon as Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is expected to walk his daughter Tasila Lungu down the aisle. Tasila who is also Nkoloma Ward Councilor is expected to take Ichilanga Mulilo to her Fiancée who is also a fellow Councilor, Patrick Mwansa.

According to high placed sources within the groom and brides family circles, Tasila who will soon wed with Mwansa will be taught in all rites and traditions as required by our Zambian norms.

President Lungu has on few occasions been seen with Tasila in public events.

She is viewed as to be the most interested in politics unlike her siblings who have opted to take a back seat and remain very private citizens during their fathers reign as sixth President of the Republic of Zambia.

Recently Tasila was seen with Fiancée during the Lusaka July held in September and hosted by PR Girls Media.