FROM Monday to Friday, children of school-going age from Chawama townships have to jump pots, braziers and pools of stagnant water as they make their way long way to the nearest schools at either Libala or Kamwala Secondary Schools in Kabwata Constituency.

The same has touched Councilor

Tasila Lungu-Mwansa, PF Chawama aspiring candidate who has promised to set the

building of a secondary school in Chawama as priority.

With the D-Day of 12 August, 2021 fast and surely approaching, Tasila attended the formal rigours of being interviewed by PF Chawama Constituency officials and was received by an

over joyous crowd.

In addressing the droves of people that mobbed her at the interview venue, Tasila promised to end the perennial floods in the area, improve security by getting rid of gangs and

construct a secondary school.

In the race for the Chawama seat, the Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor has emerged favourite among the aspirants with most political pundits forecasting a landslide victory for her.

Uncharacteristic of

most children of Heads of State who wish to climb the political tree from the

leaves, Tasila has emerged from the lowest elected office of ward councilor and

has now been summoned by her people in the ward to represent Chawama in

Parliament.

©Kalemba