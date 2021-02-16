By Rhodah Mvula

Dr. Tasila Tembo Peter’s murder case might not commence any time soon as the Lusaka High Court awaits results of the suspect’s mental status.

When the matter came up before Justice Wilfred Muma for the review of the results on Nigel Mwaba’s mental status, the court was informed that the results are not ready.

Lieutenant Mwaba is charged with one count of murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Meanwhile his lawyer has made an application for her client to undergo medical checkup at Chainama Hospital suspecting that he might have disruptive impulse control- conduct disorder.

Dr. Tembo was murdered in October 2020.

Her mutilated body was found South East of Lusaka partially decomposed -Diamond TV