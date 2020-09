COUNCILLOR TASILA LUNGU POSTS…

September, 12th 2020

Earlier today, I was honoured by my family who helped in the preparation of icilanga mulilo as per the bemba culture which I will be joining into as a part of the Mwansa family.

It makes me so proud to be a part of maintaining this rich bemba tradition which has now become a strong part of our collective cultural marriage rites as Zambians.