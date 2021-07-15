By Daniel Chansa,

A WITNESS has narrated to the Court in Ndola how a 21-year-old female stole from the Bwana Mkubwa independent aspiring member of parliament, after he failed to fulfil his promise following a one-night encounter at a lodge.

In this matter, Herbert Mwale 51, has dragged 21-year-old Natasha Chabinga of Mushili township in Ndola to court on allegations that she stole his iPhone and K4,000 cash, all valued over K5,000.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in April this year.

When the matter came up for continued trial before Magistrate Peggy Banda, Billy Sinkala 29, a taxi driver of Lubuto West Township testified that on the material day, Mwale approached him inquiring if he had seen a woman (Chabinga) who had stolen cash from his Jacket.

“On the fateful night after Mwale had left the lodge to report the matter to the police, I saw Chabinga by the reception holding slippers in her hands,” he said.

Sinkala said when he asked Chabinga if she knew about the man who had accused her of stealing his iPhone as well as K4,000 cash, the woman told him that Mwale had failed to give her the full amount he had promised her, hence her stealing a K700 from him.

“She said she was told that she was going to be given more than K200 by Mwale which he failed to fulfill and she also produced K700 cash as the only amount which she stole from the Mwale and not a K5,000,” he testified.

Sinkala further told the court that he also helped Chabinga find a place to sleep that night in the guard room, but added that it was at that same time that the police arrived at the lodge and apprehended her.

The 21-year-old woman is on K2,000 bail with two working sureties who are Ndola-based residents.

Magistrate Banda adjourned the matter to July 22, 2021, for continued trial.

Earlier Mwale testified that while returning from a political meeting on April 18 this year around 23:55 hours, he saw Chabinga flagging his vehicle and requested to be given a lift as she did not have transport.

He said Chabinga who was in the company of her friend thereafter suggested that they go to a nearby drinking place for some drinks.

Mwale added that after they had the drinks, the 21-year-old asked him to take her to a lodge in Mushili township as her mother was not at home.

He further said he booked a room for Chabinga at the lodge but did not sleep with her.

“I only helped myself with the toilet which was in the same room. After booking the room, I decided to use the toilet, leaving my jacket behind which had an iPhone and K4,000 cash,” Mwale said.

He said he was shocked when he discovered that the phone and money were missing from the jacket while Chabinga had run away after he returned from the toilet.

But Chabinga, during cross examination, said she got the money as payment after having sexual intercourse with Mwale.