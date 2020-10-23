TAXI RIDER DIES ON THE WAY FROM THE FUNERAL AFTER TYRE BURST

A 33-year-old motorbike taxi rider in Nakonde has died on the Great North Road on the way from his in-law’s funeral in Isunda ward, the family has told Chete FM news.

He has been identified as Moses Simukoko who died at the district hospital, Nakonde District Medical Director Dr Arthur Mataka has confirmed.

One passenger is still in hospital.

His brothers, Robert and Mastano said the accident occured after a tyre burst some meters from the Nakonde-Mbala road turn off checkpoint.

Mr Simukoko sustained serious injuries.

Mastano says the death of his brother has left him speechless because they were together this morning before going for the burial of his father in-law.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

This is the second accident in which a taxi rider has died on the Great North Road since the start of this month.