TAYALI : A MAN WITH NO SHAME

Earlier today, the conman gave his LIVE Facebook audience a detailed account of what happened between him and Ruth Zulu [ the girl that accused him of Raping her ] at Barn Motel.

As he described his encounter with Ruth, he did it with pride and boastful grandeur…the same way a seasoned football player would run around a field with his arms raised in victory after having scored a goal.

One wonders, how do his grown daughters feel when they hear their Father talk about his “sexual exploits” in such a vivid manner. Does he have no sense of shame and embarrassment when he alleges that Ruth thanked him for his stamina and sexual prowess in that Motel Room?

The man has no moral compass because he wasn’t raised in a normal home with boundaries and rules. He grew up with no restrictions, so now that he’s a grown man….he feels he can say anything without taking into account the ramifications of his misguided actions

Tayali’s sexual deviance is self evident. By his own admission he used to ferry prostitues from one client to the next. By his own admission, he exchanged free transport for sexual favors from those street girls.

He has openly shared that he once adopted a young girl before he was married…and I screamed on the top of my voice that he probably molested that girl because his Modus Operandi points to the logical conclusion that he did exactly that.

My advice to Tayali is simple…record your videos, don’t do live videos. Recorded videos give you a chance to comb through your content so that you omit anything that may incriminate you later on. But Tayali’s mouth is an open sewer…he says things unfiltered because he has nothing to lose.

My concern is his heirs. Those daughters that he brought into this world. The pain they must go through at school. Sad.

Selah

SMLtv