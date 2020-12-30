TAYALI AVOIDS DISCUSSING INCEST CASE.

He can rant and scream the whole day, but nothing will change the fact that his first wife sought a divorce because she couldn’t handle his sadistic psychotic deviant sexual antics.

His ex wife explained to the high court that Chilufya Tayali would walk into the bath room and find him naked and his niece standing there in the same room.

When she would confront him…Tayali would beat his ex wife and tell her to go back to her Father.

Tayali would often beat his wife in front of his children. Something happens to a child when they see their Father beating their Mother.

Tayali is suicidal [ that’s why he doesn’t care about the well being of this country ]

So when he talks about becoming President, what does he mean? A man that claims to stand for justice and yet he embodies the rot and decay that he rages against.

He won’t address the incest issue because he has no defense. He pretends as if these court documents were manufactured in matero. iiiiidiot [ in seer1’s voice]

He doesn’t belong on Facebook. The crook belongs in prison.

Incest in Zambia is a crime.

Is Tayali above the law?

SMLtv