THE MARRIED MAN PHONED MY MOTHER.

Can you imagine?

He had the audacity and the unmitagated gall of calling my mother, apologising and asking her to convince me to drop the case.

You see, the married man acts brave on Facebook but inside he’s a boy with zero stamina. He’s a lion with no roar. A tiger with a glass jaw.

Anyone can act a certain way on Facebook, but when the lights are turned off and you’re sitting in the dark with nothing but your thoughts…who are you really?

See you in court, we’re not interested in your pseudo apologies.

You’ve already lost one defamation case in court, so please stop telling people you’ve NEVER lost a court case.

SML

#TheMarriedManIsFullOfHate