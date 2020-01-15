Two famous facebook vloggers are at each other’s throat.

Chilufya Tayali and Chiti Mwewa popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane.

EEP leader, Chilufya Tayali has started a campaign to establish the father to Hakainde Hichilema.

Tayali has demanded that Hichilema as a presidential candidate, has an obligation to tell the country why he changed his names from Sammy Chintombwa to Hakainde Hichilema.

He has also stated that the name Hichilema does not belong to the father of Hakainde.

It is this war that drew Chiti Mwewa, popularly known by his facebook account known as Simon Mwewa Lane, to demand that Tayali stops the debate as it was divisive and that it divided the country.

Tayali has since turned the guns on Chitambala accusing him of being a step-son to the late Simon Mwewa(owner of Simoson Building).

Tayali has accused Chitambala of tampering with a tested Will that bequeathed the Simoson Buildings to other people other than Chitambala.

Tayali has also stated that Chitambala was deported from the USA because he was a paedophile who allegedly raped an under age daughter of a preacher.

But Mwewa on the other hand says he was deported from the USA because his VISA expired.

Mwewa has since gone to Court to report and charge Tayali with criminal defamation.

Tayali strangely has also confessed that he was born out-of wedlock and was raised by other people!

CHITAMBALA LET HH ANSWER THE QUESTION FOR HIMSELF, I AM NOT ASKING ABOUT YOUR FATHER OR WHY YOU WERE DEPORTED FROM THE US

Since you seem to have a huge appetite to meddle in the parentage of HH, I can also give you some homework:

1. Who is your father since you were boasting that my father left me nothing. Tell people who is your real father and what he left for you.

2. You were deported from the US, why?

3. Where you accused of Rape by a named daughter of a famous Preacher?

4…..Will talk about what you did to Simon Mwewa Jr. later, for now tell the people in your nice English about those issues.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

WE HAVE COURTS FOR A REASON

I’m so glad I told you guys about my deportation before you heard it from Mr. CT. My Visa expired and I was sent back. The deportation is true. That won’t be contested in court.

However, I will not allow him to taint my reputation without a fight. Everything else he brought out is an attempt to dishonor my late Father’s name, as well as an attempt to leave a blemish on my Mother’s legacy. The same way he tried to desecrate “Vespers.” Chilufya Tayali has to be challenged in the magistrates court, otherwise he will not have a clear sense of what it means to be a cordial, decent member of society.

Pay attention Zambia. This man has the capacity to divide our nation on tribal lines…do not dismiss him as a non-entity or as an insignificant Facebook vlogger. He is a defamation machine that shrouds himself in the cloak of “Public Advocate” and yet he is the personification of deception, a Benedict Arnold…a Judas incarnate.

This will serve as a lesson to all of us. We all have the right to post our opinions….but NOBODY has the right to make false accusations that are libel.

See you in Court Mr. Tayali. Put your game face on…coz you’re not in Kansas anymore.

