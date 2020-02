TAYALI FIRES HIS SECRETARY GENERAL FOR SUPPORTING HH

EEP President Chilufya Tayali has fired his Secretary General Stanly Malama for supporting the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Mr Malama said Tayali fired him mainly because he opposed his idea of labelling HH as the funder of gassers.

Malama has also been opposing Tayali’s insults against HH and that costed him his job as EEP SG. Today Tayali dismissed him from the post on grounds that he is not following orders.