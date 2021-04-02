By RHODAH MVULA

The Lusaka High Court has reserved to 31st August, 2021 the trial in a matter in which UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema sued Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali for defamation.

Justice Charles Zulu has also set 28th July 2021 for status conference in the matter.

In the order for directions dated 31st March 2021, the court has directed the plaintiff to file a reply on or before 21st April 2021.

In this matter, Mr. Hichilema sued Mr. Tayali in the Lusaka High Court demanding K100 million as costs for defaming him when he accused him of benefitting from the privatization of government assets.

It is alleged that on 15th November 2020 Mr. Tayali held a media briefing were he accused Mr. Hichilema of corruptly benefiting from the privatization of government assets and that he deserved to be jailed.

In a statement of claim, Mr. Hichilema said contrary to Mr. Tayali’s assertions, he has never been convicted of any criminal offence to warrant being jailed or to be barred from vying for public office as President of the Republic of Zambia

However, in his defence Mr. Tayali says the words he uttered were justified and were fair comment made in good faith and without malice.