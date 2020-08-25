By Chilufya Tayali

IF KALYALYA WAS FIRED FOR INCOMPETENCE, WHY IS BAJOYCE NONDE STILL IN OFFICE?

Let’s not malign Dr. Denny Kalyalya to justify his dismissal when we know our ulterior motive. Some of us are Christians, we will not sit back and watch a good man’s name being tarnished, we will stand up to defend him, but in the process we will be destroying what we want to preserve.

For a long time Dr. Denny Kalyalya has been perceived as a Tonga which made a lot of people at State House very uncomfortable, especially during the time of Bena Kaisa Sulu, Amos Chanda and Chilubanama. I thought President Lungu would actually fire him then but he didn’t.

Time and again Dr. Denny Kalyalya has offered professional advice as a Bank Governor which has not gone very well with the political agenda of the PF. And instead of the PF leadership accepting his professional advice, they have seen him through the filter of tribe.

I know that at some point he was followed everywhere, to check if he was linked to HH, but the investigation drew a blank because the man was nothing but a professional.

The current Minister was deputy to Dr. Kalyalya, why did President Lungu promote him to Minister if BoZ was not doing well? Anyway I will come back at 15:00hrs to explain the job of a Bank Governor and how politicians can mess him up.

My point is that, let’s not paint Dr. Kalyalya as a bad man who failed his job, rather let’s just say, he didn’t fit into our agenda, which is why, we have picked Christopher Mvunga a colded blooded political opportunist who was with Rupiah Banda and now with President Lungu. Most probably when I will come into power, he will also be EEP but he will stand no chance.

Mind you I am saying “OUR” because Tulya bonse and Kalyalya was not helping in that regard, however, I will takeover from PF and I might bring him back as Finance Minister.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – PEOPLE MAKE A NATION!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!