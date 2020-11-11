TAYALI’S DELUSIONS OF GRANDEUR

In one post he will lament the loss of communication between him and his estranged wife.

In another post he will attempt to disect Bible Scripture with the skill of an amateur theologian…and in yet another post he will try to go after the Red Leader by suggesting that he posses unique prosecutorial powers.

Tayali’s fasle sense of invincibility is largely derived from his orchestrated involvement in the prosecution of Mr. Kambwili. Mr. Kambwili erred and was judged accordingly, but Tayali wasn’t the engine of justice that drove that case.

The verdict passed in Mr. Kabwili’s case has made Tayali think that he is the be-all-and-end-all of the legal fraternity in this country…and yet when you closely examine this public nuisance, you’ll discover that he’s a leprechaun that preoccupies his time with things designed to injure, hurt and bruise the Reds in exchange for 30 pieces of silver.

Instead of focusing his efforts on the safe return of Queen Sheba [ which to be totally frank, will not happen ] Queen Sheba knows that The Civil War in Ethiopia is easier for her to deal with than to come back and live with a complete maniac like Tayali.

With all the chaos in Ethiopia, I can confidently say that Queen Sheba is safer there than she is living under the same roof as a man that is hell bent on self – destruction.

The Red Leader was around long before Tayali stepped on the scene.

While Tayali was transporting sex workers from one hotel to another, the Red Leader was working in the corporate sector. While Tayali was defending himself against charges of Rape…the Red leader was herding cattle with the love and determination of a patriot.

Don’t be deceived…Tayali is not a Patriot. He is an opportunistic parasite that will sell you to the highest bidder. The only reason he marries non Zambians is because he knows that a Zambian woman worth her salt would NEVER tolerate such reckless and irresponsible behavior.

Selah

SMLtv