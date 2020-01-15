Tayali is questioning HH’s parentage for self aggrandizement – Chitambala Mwewa says

WHO IS YOUR FATHER?

Remember when President Trump fueled the “Birther-Movement” against Barack in 2011?

He basically questioned the authenticity of Obama’s American Heritage…implying that Barack was some how less than a true American citizen.

Trump even suggested that he would donate $5m to any charity of Barack’s choice in exchange for hard evidence that proved President Obama had been born in the U.S.

The more Trump talked, the louder he became, until finally Barack released his Birth Certificate…but here’s the thing. Even after Barack released his Birth Certificate…People still questioned the authenticity of the Certificate itself. So folks, no matter what Barack did, it couldn’t satisfy the naysayers. It couldn’t quench the public’s thirst for innuendo.

So what’s the lesson here? “Know thyself” People will attempt to describe you through their “blurry” lens of self aggrandizment and try to pass it off as checks and balances.

Any attempt to delegitimize a fellow citizen in exchange for 30 pieces of silver is anathema to who we are as Zambians. I would say to such a person ” You’re grasping at straws”

SML

