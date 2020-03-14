Chilufya Tayali married his Ethiopian wife Tsega without legally divorcing Marie-Reine Ingabire Rutagwera who has has petitioned the Lusaka High Court to dissolve their marriage.

Ms. Rutagwera, a public health specialist, has stated in her petition that her marriage to Tayali must be dissolved since they have been on separation since May 10, 2010.

She stated that her marriage to Tayali has broken down irretrievably and the EPP leader has also consented that the court dissolves their union.

The petition has been filed at the principal registry by her lawyers Mushota and Association.

She stated that she was lawfully married to Tayali on April 30, 2008 at the Office of Registrar of Marriages at Lusaka district and last cohabited with him as husband and wife on May 18, 2010 in Olympia.

The couple has two children aged 15 and 13, whom she wants joint custody of.

Rutagwera stated in her petition that there were previous proceedings in the High Court but were abandoned on account of loss of the record since 2013 and the judge, Emelia Sunkutu, who was handling the matter was transferred from Lusaka.

She is also asking the court to let Tayali settle only K10,000 of the legal costs of the action.