TAYALI JUSTIFIES ILL TALK AGAINST HH

By RHODAH MVULA

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has told the Lusaka High Court that the statements he made against UPND President Hakainde Hichilema were fair and without malice.

In this matter allegations are that on 15th November 2020 Mr. Tayali held a press briefing were he accused Mr. Hichilema of corruptly benefiting from the privatization of government assets and deserved to be jailed.

In his defence filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Tayali says he is not a struggling leader of an insignificant political party seeking to gain popularity by vilifying the plaintiff rather he is a concerned citizen after the truth on a matter of public interest.