KALUSHA BWALYA IS NOT ELIGIBLE TO CONTEST AS FAZ PRESIDENT BECAUSE HE HAS A BAD RECORD – ALITEMWA UKULYAMO

=====================

My phone has been ringing whole night, with people supporting my status on Kalusha Bwalya. I have had some football administrators calling to reveal how Kalusha Bwalya was bullying them asking for money.

One account told me how Kalusha Bwalya once called him and asked him to transfer a $20,000 to SA without justification. I am sure Kalusha know this person.

Another senior player of our national team, called me and narrated how the Kalusha administration was bullying players for money for them to feature in the team.

Some of them have accused Simataa Simataa of being a hypocrite who championed the fight against Kalusha for the bad things he used to do but now, he wants Kamanga out just because he couldn’t get the desired position of Secretary General when Kamanga won the FAZ presidency.

I am going to hold a press conference, so that I can face the media, explain things from my point of view and take questions.

I have not gotten money from anyone and all those that will help me to have the press conference I will declare. I already have a pledge of K1,000 from a former football administrator.

This is a national issue where we all unite, irrespective of our political affiliations, tribe, religion or otherwise, therefore, we should not allow Emmanuel Mulenga and his friends to use their Govt positions and resources to impose a compromised person at FAZ.

Kalusha Bwalya is a legend in football, and we have given him all he has ever asked for in football, let’s give him something else away from FAZ.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!