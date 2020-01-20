Chilufya Tayali has every right to ask any citizen any normal question. Its a republican right.

Asking a question with malice and without respect however, is not a right. Its disrespect and its immoral and its anti Christianity.

Politics can put us at the same level in terms of protocol. We can all of us get the front seat as Opposition Political Party leaders. After that however, we have our guiding traditions that requires us to respect people older than us. Respect comes in.

Having read most of the sentiments uttered by Tayali against President HH, on issues of private life, honestly speaking respect was absent.

Thus far I must advise Tayali to ensure that he puts respect first before political reaction and action.

I have asked nationality questions before. I have questioned names of people before. I had difficulties with Andrew Ntewewe Mwanza. When I asked how come Mwanza is a middle name for Ntewewe, when my expectation is that Mwanza must always be a surname. I question Matibini, which is a Zimbabwean name as there is no Zambian with such a name as Matibini. The same I did against Tutwa and Given Lubinda, when I questioned their names.

I am glad that I put respect first before my questions. I never insulted any of the comrades whose names I brought in question. I even followed the correct channel of engaging the office of the public protector.

Tayali should have used correct approach to address the name issues with President HH. I regret that UPND youths took to social media to expose loopholes in the Tayali Ethiopian marriage. But the zero response from President HH himself remains a strong message for Tayali.

Tayali lied against President HH when he linked him to the Vesper unfortunate loss of life at UNZA. Tayali received substantive funding to organise a press briefing to put the name of President HH in odium, disrepute and ridicule. The case went to court and Tayali found himself dry and without any defence against all the serious and injurious accusations that he caused against President HH. He apologised and President HH used a fatherly heart and moral responsibility to forgive and withdraw defamation claims from Court. Tayali must reflect on that incident and remember always that if President HH ignored to forgive him, this time he could have been there in jail, because libel is a criminal offence.

Tayali should thus desist from insulting President HH.

The PF are in a hurry to generate a chanda chimbaIII. We hope they are not the ones working to try and abuse Tayali against President HH. Three pieces of silver are not very good motivators for any action. Judas regretted and committed suicide and the three pieces of silver remained.

Tayali posted a great and marvellous picture of himself and his two splendid daughters. Those two daughters when I looked at them, I thought they deserved a responsible father. Abana ngabaleya balekula, they deserve a responsible father. There is no responsibility in insulting President HH. If apologies become the only consistent disposition about a person, such that today its you apologising to Simon Mwewa Lane, tomorrow its you apologising to President HH, and yesterday it was you apologising to Eddie Sichali, that way ninshi life yakanga chabe.

Change, improve be a family man.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President