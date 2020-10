Chilufya Tayali says he will go into exile if the PF loses next year’s elections.

It’s right there on his Facebook page.

But why flee the country if PF loses the election, what is he afraid of?

What has he done for him to say he will run way from Zambia?

He should stay, no one in the opposition has threatened him or his constitutional rights.

As they say, akanwa kamiladu kalaibala!