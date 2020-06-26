Chilufya Tayali was not a Priest student( Seminarian ) he was simply a chef in charge of the Kitchen and the Garden in the house of priests.
He was fired because he did not qualify to work in the kitchen. He never had a simple certificate in home economics. Gardening & cooking are the only skills he learnt.
I Challenge Tayali to show the public any certificate he graduated with from the seminary to prove that he was indeed a student and not a chef, If what have said is not true.
Mindset activist Malama Stanley