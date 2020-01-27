By chilufya tayali

WHY I HATE HH’S PARTICIPATION IN PRIVATISATION, I DON’T WANT TO DIE LIKE MY DAD

HH doesn’t talk about his father, for whatever reason he has, but I do. However, my memories of his later days, are not so good. My father suffered and died because of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) which brought Privatisation.

SAP was a Govt policy but it was implemented by people among whom, HH is one of them.

Yes, MMD and Chiluba brought it but I believe people like HH took advantage of it and enriched themselves, while other people were sent into poverty and their lives were cut short, like my Dad.

My dad was a businessman who used to supply pressure valves and other pipes to the mines. But one day, my father came back home and told me, that, the mines are being sold.

My father had not gotten some payments for what he had supplied, he was told that, the liquidator will pay them, but he went to the grave without being paid.

We ended up losing a house and other properties in debt. My father ended up in Baluba farm area living in a grass house.

Life was too difficult for him, having been living a relatively comfortable life as part of the middle class. He died at 49 years old.

I always move with his picture in my prayer book (Breviary) so that I remember him daily and pray for him.

This evening I thought of sharing something about him and why I hate HH and his participation in privatisation.

HH’s supporters, especially the younger ones, may defend him, but as far as I am concerned, HH benefitted bigly, from privatisation out of whatever he was paid and the underhand methods the could have used, such as under undervaluing companies and burying shares themselves.

I am scared, if HH is given power, to rule this Country, many people might die again and I could be one of them. I don’t want to die like my dad.

MAY THE SOULS OF THE FAITHFUL DEPARTED REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.