By chilufya tayali
WHY I HATE HH’S PARTICIPATION IN PRIVATISATION, I DON’T WANT TO DIE LIKE MY DAD
HH doesn’t talk about his father, for whatever reason he has, but I do. However, my memories of his later days, are not so good. My father suffered and died because of the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) which brought Privatisation.
SAP was a Govt policy but it was implemented by people among whom, HH is one of them.
Yes, MMD and Chiluba brought it but I believe people like HH took advantage of it and enriched themselves, while other people were sent into poverty and their lives were cut short, like my Dad.
My dad was a businessman who used to supply pressure valves and other pipes to the mines. But one day, my father came back home and told me, that, the mines are being sold.
My father had not gotten some payments for what he had supplied, he was told that, the liquidator will pay them, but he went to the grave without being paid.
We ended up losing a house and other properties in debt. My father ended up in Baluba farm area living in a grass house.
Life was too difficult for him, having been living a relatively comfortable life as part of the middle class. He died at 49 years old.
I always move with his picture in my prayer book (Breviary) so that I remember him daily and pray for him.
This evening I thought of sharing something about him and why I hate HH and his participation in privatisation.
HH’s supporters, especially the younger ones, may defend him, but as far as I am concerned, HH benefitted bigly, from privatisation out of whatever he was paid and the underhand methods the could have used, such as under undervaluing companies and burying shares themselves.
I am scared, if HH is given power, to rule this Country, many people might die again and I could be one of them. I don’t want to die like my dad.
MAY THE SOULS OF THE FAITHFUL DEPARTED REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.
Their is no truth in what you are saying. Your hate is directed at a wrong person and is based on cheap lies using you dead father as an excuse. You should blame those that were in power or in Cabinet who made the decision to sell the mines. If the liquidator did anything illegal you should have at least reported the matter to the Government or even taken the matter to courts of law. Losing a jobor livelihood in an economy managed by Government the is corrupt and has no vision is not surprising. I am victim of such but I have moved on believing that God is there watching. Remember vengeance is His.
Some more rubbish from an ill-bred brat who has not outgrown his bad upbringing. Why can’t Tayali ask his tribesmen Francis Kaunda and Valentine Chitalu who led the privatisation of ZCCM and other parastatals for the truth about what transpired instead of maliciously accusing HH of unfairly benefiting from that exercise?
Very emotional and sad. However, you can not blame HH for this effect. There are thousands of people who have lost their parents. People that grew up on the Copperbelt. People whose parents never got paid their dues. Is it privatisation and HH? No, far from it. Zambia at independence inherited a sound copper reliant economy. We did not have enough qualified Zambians so the mining administration remained in the hands of the colonisers. We nationalised the mines in 1969, Zambianisation. We treated the mines like a cash-cow. Bottom line being, a welfare state was created through the distribution of wealth under socialism. We did not re-invest in the mines. The global oil crisis messed us up. Second, we lost our export routes through Zimbabwe and South Africa being a frontline state until the Chinese worked with us to build the Tazara. That’s the Genesis of our mining industry predicament. There are loads of players that held key decision making positions and benefited directly from the sale of the mines. Some of them are still alive today. Nawakwi for instance was finance minister at the time. Attacking HH simply because he is filthy rich today is misplaced. Was HH responsible for selling the mines, no! Did the then government go with the evaluations originating from the company HH worked for, yes and no. They did the job and the decision was government’s. Do also bear in mind that the decolonisation of Africa that started in the 1960s was a process that faced resistance from the colonial masters. Hence, the notions of neo-colonialism and the reason we do not own the mines today. Was it HH, no!! How about the current suppliers today that have not been paid by the mines or the mining pensioners, HH again? No!! Did you know that Structural A. Programme was specifically designed for Africa following the waves of decolonisation as a way to control Africa economically as a periphery continent? In short, the issues of our mines and other natural resources need to be put into a historical context to aid comprehension. Then we can have a platform to discuss the way forward. Sorry for your loss Tayali but your anger is misplaced. Many have lost their parents due to inconsistencies in a number of fields but we can not blame specific individuals because of their current social standing. Remember the KK days and the few Zambians that had an education and how well they did. Change course and address the mistakes we made from independence, bring back Zambian Voice and promote discussions that dwell on policy and governance. You may just end up helping our country.
Just tell the Zambian people the truth. Your dad failed to adjust and could have died of hiv related malnutrition. How come other Zambians survived and benefited from the same MMD privatisation program? The current harsh pf economic environment is equally unfavourably sending those failing to adjust to early graves.