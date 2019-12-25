[By Mwaka Ndawa and Chambwa Moonga]

ECONOMIC and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali has petitioned President Edgar Lungu over the appointment of Chris Zumani Zimba as his political advisor.

On Friday last week, President Lungu replaced notorious Kaizar Zulu with Zimba as his special assistant for political affairs but the appointment of Zimba has alarmed some tech-savvy Zambians who have exhumed the presidential appointee’s yesteryear’s critical writings on the President and the PF.

In his petition dated December 23, 2019 to President Lungu, Tayali urged the Head of State to revoke the appointment of Zimba as he was not the right person for the job.

He said while it was constitutionally indisputable that the President had the right to appoint or disappoint whoever he so wished, the same Republican Constitution gave responsibility to citizens to be patriotic and protect the Zambians, among other obligations.

Tayali wrote that it was on that basis that he was seeking President Lungu’s indulgence to present a petition against the appointment of Zimba.

“Your Excellency, I am particularly concerned over Dr Zimba because there is overwhelming evidence, in the public, that he openly defamed you in [a] number [of] articles which he authored and published on various fora, as a political expert,” Tayali said.

“Dr Zimba also published a very malicious book entitled, ‘A Christian Nation in a Brothel State, for Drunkards, Superstitions and Corrupt Citizens.’ Though I have not read the book but the title makes my blood boil.”

He told the President that he was not challenging his choice for a political affairs aide but that he was worried that Zimba had ill intentions towards him (President Lungu).

He wondered what precedent President Lungu was setting by appointing his ardent critic.

“Your Excellency, it is not my intention to question your appointment but I am wondering if your appointee still holds those views about you and your leadership,” he stated. “It is common among politicians to call each other names, but how does that sit with our cultural values and principles that you have been promoting? What example is this appointment setting?”

Tayali added that the critical articles against President Lungu which Zimba wrote and had published, as an expert, could make people, including himself (Tayali), consider such as the gospel truth.

He further claimed that Zimba got kickbacks from international organisations to advocate the adoption of homosexual rights in Zambia.

“Furthermore, unlike other politicians like Antonio Mwanza and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, who uttered what, in my opinion, [I may] consider defamatory, but later joined Patriotic Front and have since been given positions in the party, Dr Zimba wrote and published his articles as a political expert,” Tayali said.

“Therefore, the general public, or at least me, would take him more [seriously]. I guess it is on that basis that some international organisations have been hiring him on various issues, including propagating messages on how Zambia can embrace Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer (LGBTQ) rights.”

He added that Zimba’s loyalty to the presidency and Zambia could not be trusted because he carelessly wrote articles that dented the image of President Lungu and the country.

“We are going towards 2021; what will Dr Zimba be working on? Will Dr Zimba work in your interest to return power in 2021 or he will secretly work with his network, which includes foreign powers like those he used to write to, soliciting for money for a named opposition party?” Tayali asked. “It might be exemplary if Dr Zimba rendered a public apology for the defamatory and malicious articles he wrote and published. He may also have to take a position on the malicious book he authored on our country.”

He further wrote that since Zimba wrote and published his critical articles as an authority, i.e. a political expert, “I would assume he knew what he was talking about and the best he could do is to resign.”

“It is hypocrisy of the highest order to work as an advisor to a person one once pronounced corrupt, a criminal selling mukula with his daughter; a worst leader among many other defamatory remarks,” said Tayali.