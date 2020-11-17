TAYALI’S CIRCUS CONFERENCE WAS A DISASTER

His shallow press conference ended before it even began.

Did you notice how dishevelled he looked? Naka piba [ he’s sweating ] At one point he seemed parched and in need of some water. He swallowed hard because he knows he’s in for a long ride. I would have offered him a bottle of Vatra but I only have one…and I need it.

I understand that he’s given his lawyers fresh instructions to counter-sue me for my recent posts on Facebook about him. That’s like the pot calling the kettle black. My late Father used to say, “It is the nature of man to sue and to be sued” So we are prepared to face him in court. Bring it.

The most laughable part of his circus conference was when he said if the Cattle Herder was cleared by the courts…Tayali would give him K10million. The Leprechaun lives in a rent-free house and he used to drive around in a hired hilux from Big Wheels…where on God’s Green Earth will he get K10million? Yo kwena napena [ He has taken permanent leave of your faculties ]

I think it’s safe to say that Chilufya Tayali has gone insane. This circus conference was actually a cry for help. Someone please put him in a straitjacket and sedate him.

After the hurriedly and ill prepared “brief “of the trip he made to ACC, Tayali turned to the press and gave them an opportunity to ask him questions…NOBODY ASKED HIM A SINGLE QUESTION.

After he sensed that nobody would ask him anything, Tayali quickly stood up and walked away.

What a useless citizen.

SMLtv

#TayaliHasGoneInsane