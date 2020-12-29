TAYALI’S LIES ABOUT MY POLICE SUMMONS.

Everything about Tayali is a smoke screen and a dubious effort to create what is not there.

The Police have not mentioned anything about summoning me because I’ve shed some light on Tayali’s incestuous [ sexual ] advances towards his niece.

The fact is Tayali’s first wife left him because she couldn’t handle his psychotic, perverted behaviour.

There is nothing in the call out about Tayali or his family. His assertion is that the police are angry with me for pointing out Tayali’s disturbing criminal behaviour is both false and misleading. He even posts a picture of Zambian police officers as a way of implying that the police are behind him. Nonsense!! The police don’t take orders from Chilufya Tayali.

He says, he’s never been defeated. Another lie.

Tayali was sued by Hon. Lubinda for Defamation and he lost that case. Even his propaganda is ineffective and very shallow.

In any other country, Tayali would be in prison for his sexual deviance by now… but he must not forget that incest is a crime in this country and very soon he will be arrested for that crime, unless he’s above the law…which I doubt.

The people he attacks also have families. Vespers has a family. Ba Nsama has a family, so what makes Tayali think his family is more valuable than the rest of society?

I will report myself to the police tomorrow at 9am but I can assure you it has nothing to do with my insistence that Tayali is a perverted menace to society that deserves to be in Prison.

Selah

SMLtv