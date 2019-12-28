Prophet T.B. Joshua has delivered a sex addict and kingpin of masturbation who came close to having sex with a goat and a dog.

The man, Samuel Esson Allu, claims to have been possessed by the demon for close to 10 years and would freely masturbate during classes.

He says that the genesis of his addiction for sex and masturbation began when he was 11 years old after his friend took him to watch porn, “a thing that sowed a strong sexual urge for the opposite sex”.

As time wen on, Allu’s sexual feeling reached uncontrollable stage of masturbating in front of his teachers and classmates during classes.

” As time went on, the urge kept increasing uncontrollably and it made me to go after women. From there, it led me to masturbation. It was so serious that sometimes as the teacher would be in the class teaching, I would be masturbating”.

He further claims that the said demon was so intense that it caused him to have strong sexual desires for animals that he once attempted to rape a goat. The goat, however, escaped.

“Most of the thoughts that went on in my heart at that time was lustful thoughts and surprisingly, I began to have strong sexual urge for animals. There was a day I nearly had sexual intercourse with a goat but the goat escaped” reads part of Allu’s testimony.

He reveals, in his testimony, that the aftermath of his actions was that of regret and would often contemplate committing suicide.

“After I committed these acts, I would start regretting and many times, I cried in private but I could not help myself. I struggled with all of this for eight years. And sometimes suicidal thoughts would pop up in me” says Allu.

Allu says his deliverance came after watching one of Prophet T.B. Joshua’s DVD prayers immediately after watching porn.

“So, one fateful day when I was watching pornography as usual, a thought came to my mind that I should just try and watch this ‘TB Joshua DVD’ and see what was there. Instantly, the message convicted me and Prophet TB Joshua said viewers should touch the screen of their television.

“I touched it and prayed along with him. After the prayer, I didn’t know what came over me but immediately I carried the pornographic materials and broke them into pieces” says Allu in his testimony.

Allu claims that Prophet T.B. Joshua’s prayers have made him a changed person.

“Since I received my deliverance on Emmanuel TV, I dream differently, think differently and I have a sensitivity I have never had before”.

Allu has advised the youths to be mindful whenever choosing friends and should be reading their Bibles repeatedly and attentively.

Prophet T.B. Joshua is one of the most followed pastors in Africa. He is the founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations and arguably the leading prophet across the continent. He is Nigerian.

Additional Reporting by: Cosmas Kagulo & Daniel Sapuli