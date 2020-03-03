The founder and the General Overseer of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, has revealed that he had a vision that the Coronavirus disease will be wiped out.

The cleric made a revelation on Monday, March 2 and posted on his Facebook page.

Recall that, the deadly disease broke out in Wuhan, China mid-December and has caused anxiety across the globe.

Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV as named by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has hit 70 countries.

The first case in Nigeria was reported in Lagos on February 27.

The Cleric said: “Since yesterday, when the Lord brought the revelation about the rain and that this rain will wipe away the epidemic coronavirus, I asked the Lord to make this happen in the place where the coronavirus started which is Wuhan, China.

“Right now, it is raining in Wuhan, China. The purpose of this rain is to wipe out this epidemic called coronavirus and it will continue till the end of this week.

“Whether you come in contact with the rain or not, it does not matter. The Lord said to me that it will rain and it is raining. Glory be to God!”