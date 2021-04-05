Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as known TB Joshua, leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has promised resurrection in many aspects of human lives, this Easter.

While delivering a sermon, TB Joshua said distance is not a barrier, calling on believers that whatever challenge they may be facing, are going to end. He urged people to touch their televisions’ screens and receive the resurrection in Jesus’ name.

“Viewers, anywhere you are right now, pray along with Prophet TB Joshua. Use your faith to put a demand on the anointing.

“Distance is not a barrier! Whatever challenge you may be facing, touch your screen and receive in Jesus’ name!

“We know we are guilty of many things. We believe Jesus died on the Cross for us. This is a special grace,” he said.

He pointed out that every soul that cries, that demands for justice in the name of Jesus receives it.

“Whatever situation you are facing – here is justice! Are you sick? Be healed, in the name of Jesus! Be delivered, in the name of Jesus! Be set free, in the name of Jesus Christ!”

“Whatever in your life that has been in a state of disuse – begin to resurrect, in Jesus’ name.

“Be it in your health, business, family, finances – begin to RESURRECT! Let the resurrection power of our Lord Jesus Christ fall upon you, in Jesus’ name!,” he said.