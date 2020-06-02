Nigerian Pastor, Prophet T.B. Joshua has warned US President Donald Trump to beef up his security detail from end of June; saying there will be a wave of unrest larger than the violent protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd by white police officer.

Joshua reminded the US President that he had forewarned how security issues would have a significant impact on the upcoming US elections in his 2020 prophecy released on December 28th 2019.

“Approach to the security issue will affect the candidates and swing voters in the next election,” he had said in that prophecy for 2020, which he termed ‘The Year of Humility’.

“President Trump, this is what is happening now,” Joshua continued, warning that “another one is coming” and calling on Trump to be alert “to checkmate this”.

“It will go beyond this. Another one is coming, starting from the ending of June. Where there is no vision, people perish,” he wrote.

Joshua acknowledged Trump’s tenure had seen “the name of Jesus… given more honour” but called on the US President to “look beyond” his ‘palace’ “for God’s authority”.

“With God, all things are possible! Let us act now. It is not all up to God; we have a role to play,” he charged the US president.

Concluding, the cleric said, “More appeals to the people and security are required – in a language that will douse the tension and stop this situation – so we can then commit the future one into God’s hands.”

Curfews have been ordered in cities across the US in an attempt to stem unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody but they have been defied in many areas, with shops looted, cars burned and buildings attacked.