Prophet T.B. Joshua has asked his followers to pray for Queen Elizabeth for God’s intervention as the queen will be bedridden this year.

The Nigerian televangelist issued the call for people to intercede on behalf of the Queen when he finally made public his prophecies for the year 2020.

He said the queen will be in and out of the hospital together with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Pray for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh against going in and out of the hospital; pray for God to give them revival” said Prophet T.B. Joshua in a statement that was read out before his congregation at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The SCOAN leader also urged his followers to pray for unity within the British Royal family.

“Pray for unity and understanding among the Royal Family – because of what I am seeing” said Prophet T.B. Joshua.

The prophecy was released on the 5th of January. Three days later, Prince Harry announced that he was stepping back from his role as senior members of the royal family together with his wife, Meghan.

The announcement sent shockwaves across the UK and Royal Family in particular. Media reports indicated that Prince Harry had not consulted the Queen before going public with his decision.

The couple has since relocated to Canada.

