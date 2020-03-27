It is already Friday, 27 March 2020 and cases are increasing.

Church leader based in Nigeria Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua’s prophecy on coronavirus has failed to come to pass. TB Joshua leads the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) which is based in Nigeria. TB Joshua is on record saying that coronavirus or the fear of it will be over by 27 March. Judging from the latest events around the world, people are even more afraid and the pandemic isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

TB Joshua’s congregation and other Christians believe the preacher has healing and prophetic super powers and that he hears from God.

Ghana’s late President John Atta Mills said in a speech at TB Joshua’s thanksgiving service after winning an election in 2008 that he had sought counsel from the SCOAN leader throughout his campaign.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli and Malawi’s former leader Joyce Banda have also paid homage to him in the past.

Many Christians around the world were hopeful that TB Joshua’s prophecy would come to pass. Coronavirus has currently killed over 22,165 people and infected over 491,120 people. 118,059 have recovered. Only one person has tested positive for coronavirus in his native country Nigeria.

A trail of false prophecies

Hillary Clinton prophecy

TB Joshua’s prophecies are not always on point. He has made a number of prophecies that did not come to pass. In 2016, he said, ” I want to tell you what i saw. I saw the new President of America with a narrow win. And the new president will be facing challenges over many issues, including attempted vote of no confidence. In order not to keep you in suspense, i frankly saw a woman.” During the elections, Former USA first lady Hillary Clinton was the woman facing Billionaire Donald Trump. The prophecy was posted by an individual below.

TB Joshua also posted the prophecy on his verified Facebook page when current President Donald Trump won the elections. The post was later deleted from his Facebook page.

The false prophecy will come as a blow to the respected church leader.