PROPHET Temitope Joshua’s wife Evelyn has evicted some of the senior clergymen in his church from the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) premises is Lagos as part of a crackdown involving her assuming control of the ministry.

Popularly known as TB Joshua, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the fiery clergyman passed away on June 5 this year, just six days to his 58th birthday. During his lifetime, Prophet Joshua earned a reputation for always predicting events in Nigeria and abroad, which set him at odds with some other evangelical clergymen who accused him of using witchcraft.

Over the last week, Mrs Evelyn Joshua has begun moves to assume full control of Scoan by evicting some of the senior clergymen who disrespected her in the past. She has asked some of these of her late husband’s disciples to leave the church premises

One church source said: “These disciples asked to leave were those who disrespected Evelyn while her husband was alive. They sidelined her, it’s a powerful tussle.”

A few weeks after his death, Prophet TB Joshua was buried within the church premises in Lagos State. According to his church, Prophet Joshua had earlier in the day participated in a church programme during which he predicted his death, quoting a passages from the bible of Amos.