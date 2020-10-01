TEACHING COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA CLOSES DOWN COLLEGES OF EDUCATION, TEACHERS WHO GRADUATE FROM NOW ONWARDS FROM THESE COLLEGES WILL NOT BE RECRUITED

*TCZ DENIES THE ACCREDITATION OF 16 COLLEGES OF EDUCATION*

10/2020

Lusaka, 1st October, 2020 – The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has in accordance with the provisions of the Teaching Profession Act No.5 of 2013 Part IV: section 42(3), denied accreditation of the following sixteen (16) colleges of education for failure to meet the required standards.

These include;-

1.Immaculata College of Education, Kabwe;

2. Brima Southrise College of Education, Monze;

3. Mochipapa College of Education, Choma;

4.Coweth College of Education, Choma;

5. Mosi-O-Tunya College Education, Livingstone;

6. Riverbank College of Education, Senanga;

7. Mukuba College of Education, Kitwe;

8. Kasempa College of Education, Kitwe;

9. Siakama College of Education, Kitwe

10. Mel College of Education, Kitwe

11. Kitwe City College of Education, Kitwe

12. Spark College of Education, Luanshya;

13. Broadway Institute Teacher Education, Ndola;

14. Mpongwe College of Education, Mpongwe;

15. Marshill College of Education, Mansa

16. Serenje Professional College of Education, Serenje.

The TCZ wishes to direct the above listed institutions to cease operations or risk being prosecuted pursuant to section 43 of the Teaching Profession Act No. 5 of 2013 on prohibition of training without accreditation. According to this section,

” _A College of Education that provides training or holds out as a accredited College of Education without accreditation from the Council commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding one (1) million penalty units”_

It is the desire if the Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) to ensure that there is quality provision of teacher training in all Colleges of Education. The Teaching Council of Zambia shall continue to implement it’s legal mandate by ensuring that all Colleges of Education comply without fail.

