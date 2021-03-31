TEACH CORNELIUS MWEETWA A LESSON BY NOT VOTING FOR HIM-ANDREW NTEWEWE URGES CHOMA ELECTORATE

By Patricia Male

The Young African Leaders Initiative-YALI- is calling on the electorate in Choma to teach their area Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa a lesson by not voting for him in the august polls for taking advantage of them.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says the organization is disappointed that Mr. Mweetwa thinks he is irreplaceable by the change in his position on contesting the Choma Central seat.

Mr. Ntewewe has told Phoenix News that the lawmaker’s decision to rescind his act a few days after announcing that he will not contest the Choma Central seat and organize a few individuals to protest this move is taking people for granted.

Mr. Mweetwa yesterday rescinded his decision not to contest the Choma central citing growing calls for him to recontest the seat.

And when reached for a comment, Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa said he has no time to respond to personal issues when he should be focusing on issues on national interest.

