TEACHER DIES AFTER BEING KICKED OVER K10

A teacher in Zambezi district has died after being kicked in the stomach for failure to pay back a k10 that he owed.

Jonse Kikanda,30, a teacher at mayonga primary school in Chitokoloki area on Christmas day was ordered to pay back a k10 that he owed 18-years-old Kafunti Sangonga but failed to pay.

Facts of the matter are that, Kafunti on the 25th December 2020, at around 21hrs while in his drunken state , went to demand for his money(k10) from Mr Kikanda who insisted that he was going to pay him the following day when both of them will be sober.

The frustrated Kafunti then allegdly kicked kakinda in the stomach which instantly made him unconscious.

Kakinda was later rushed to Chitokoloki mission hospital where he was pronounced dead on Saturday at around 05hrs.

However, Mr kakinda is Said to have been a chronic diabetes mellitus patient.

Kafunti has since been detained at the Zambezi district police station waiting for postmortem to determine the exact cause of the death.

