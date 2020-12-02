TEACHER KILLS HIMSELF AFTER FAILING TO PAY KALOBA AMOUNTING TO K24,800.

A male teacher aged 36 of Chipangali District has committed suicide after failing to settle various credits amounting to K24,800.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Luckson Sakala confirmed the incident, which happened yesterday.

He explains that the teacher, Mabvuto Njobvu of Kasonjola Primary School hanged himself with a wire.

Mr. Sakala says the body of Njobvu was found by a pupil he was staying with in his house.

He further says Njobvu, left a note that the reason why he decided to take his own life, was due to various credits he had totalling K24,800

Mr. Sakala says the body of the teacher has been deposited to Chipata Central Hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!