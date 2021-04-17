APRIL 17, 2021

General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga says the current teacher recruitment exercise will be an ongoing process and is aimed at reducing the number of unemployed teachers in the country.

And Dr Wanchinga is hopeful that government will exceed the 1,200 number of teachers recommended for employment by the treasury .

He says this will be done by upward movement of staff so as to create room for new teachers.

Dr Wanchinga further says the recruitment of new teachers will help to alleviate the shortage of teachers in rural areas by prioritising locals for employment.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga in Kabwe.

Meanwhile Mr. Mushanga welcomed the new teacher recruitment process saying it will help beef up staff in newly constructed schools.

Mr Mushanga also observed that rural areas must get their fair share of new teachers to help reduce the teacher to pupil ratio.