Teachers Day A Mockery Under PF – UPND has a Rescue Plan to Employ 100,000+ Jobless Teachers – Simataa

By CIC Reporter | 6 Oct 2020 | Lusaka

Firebrand UPND aspiring Kamwala Ward 5 councillor, Comrade Mainda Simataa has assured all students and jobless teachers in Zambia that employing them is a very simple matter of moving about 50% of the budget allocated to defence and security, and redirecting it to the education sector which is no longer a priority for the PF government.

“Just take a close look at the 2021 budget, it shows you clearly that the PF govt doesn’t give a damn about teachers or education anymore – and as you all know, through TCZ, the PF govt is now closing down teachers colleges, why? Because they can’t employ you, so now they want to kill you with poverty and hunger” said Simataa.

Addressing a group of teaching graduates from Zambia Institute of Special Education (ZAMISE) who joined UPND Kamwala Ward 5 on teachers day yesterday, Simataa assured the graduates that Zambia was not too poor to fail to employ 100,000 teachers when the shortage in teachers was even higher – “the problem is we have poor and corrupt leaders at the top” he said.

Simataa further criticized the $500+ million allocated to defence and security in the 2021 budget as a typical example of sheer PF corruption and misappropriation of resources, adding that half of the so-called security budget was more than enough to radically improve teachers conditions and put all unemployed teachers in Zambia on a handsome salary.

“Look, is Zambia at war for millions to be wasted on buying AK 47 rifiles, armour plated police tanks, water cannons, teargas and grenade launchers…for who and what are they buying these weapons of mass destruction?” asked Simataa. “Our greatest problems as a nation lie in providing education, food security and healthcare, and President Hakainde Hichilema’s government will work tirelessly alongside us local authorities to give you back the dignity and respect your noble profession deserves, so that you can truly be happy and productive as the teachers of all teachers. Give HH your support and vote next year, and all shall be well for you”.