TEACHERS IN EASTERN PROVINCE TO RECEIVE CHARGE LETTERS OVER LOANS

– Teachers who over borrow to face charges

Teachers getting below 40 percent of their basic pay due to loans or other deductions and are continuing to borrow will be charged in Eastern Province.

Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says head teachers will now be checking pays lips of their teachers to prevent them from over borrowing.

Dr. Lingambe’s message comes after numerous reports alleging that many teachers are facing financial challenges, reaching an extent of committing suicide due to huge debt.

He told Breeze FM News that if any of the teachers at a school is receiving below 40 percent, they should be charged and measures must be taken to ensure they start getting a reasonable salary.

Dr. Lingambe adds that the teacher unions are also helping in encouraging the teachers not to borrow beyond what they can manage.

He has advised teachers to be responsible, saying the teaching profession needs to be carried well by teachers in the communities where they are.