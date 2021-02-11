TEACHERS INVOLVING THEMSELVES IN POLITICS THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA WARNED

Pemba District Commissioner Reginald Mugoba has warned teachers against involving themselves in active politics especially through their social media comments on political pages.

Mr Mugoba sounded the warning to Pemba District Headteachers during their planning meeting at Pemba Secondary School today. He said it was saddening to note that civil servants were the first ones to comment on Facebook pages of politicians.

“If you want to join politics, resign!’ social media can be good but sometimes very bad as it can either build you or destroy you; so mind what you post or comment on social media before you find yourself on the other side,” Mr Mugoba warned.

He reminded the teachers that they were civil servants who should pay allegiance to the government of the day and hence were expected to represent government in their words and conduct at all times.

“Remember, as civil servants you were appointed in the name of president, and this is the reason people will either praise or blame the president in your execution of your daily duties,” he said.

Meanwhile the District Commissioner has also warned teachers against the misuse of project fees and in-kind payments that were paid by communities. He disclosed that his office had received many complaints from parents that the cash and items such as maize and livestock that were paid to the school in kind by parents as school fees was not declared by some teachers.

Mr Mugoba reminded the teachers that anything that was donated to the school was regarded as public fund and government had an eye on it and whoever was involving him/herself in the misuse would be liable for prosecution.